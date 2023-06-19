BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

619-pound catch disqualified as first place winner of $3.5 million prize

A fishing crew missed out on a $3 million prize after a 619-pound blue marlin disqualified...
A fishing crew missed out on a $3 million prize after a 619-pound blue marlin disqualified because of 'mutilation.'(The Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A fishing crew lost out on millions of dollars in prize money after catching a 619-pound blue marlin.

The team was competing in the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament in Morehead, North Carolina Saturday.

They spent six hours bringing the massive fish thinking they had won the big prize, which would have been $3.5 million.

Unfortunately, judges and biologists disqualified the catch because there was evidence it had been bitten by a shark before it was caught.

A different crew brought in a 484-pound blue marlin and won first place in the tournament as well as the prize money.

The Big Rock Tournament record was set in 2019 when a crew hauled in a marlin weighing a staggering 914 pounds.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chef Demietriek Scott
Missing New Orleans chef turns up alive after death report
Two people are dead following a fatal accident near the state line on I-10 westbound, and...
Two truck-driving brothers killed in morning crash that shut down I-10 near La.-Miss. state line
A person took their own life Monday (June 12) inside the front lobby of the Mandeville Police...
Man takes own life in lobby of Mandeville Police Department
St. Charles Parish detectives accused two women of injuring public records, alleging that they...
Two Boutte women arrested after 28-year-old enrolled at Hahnville High, pretending to be 17
Information from all La. driver’s licenses likely taken in hack, governor’s office announces

Latest News

Investigators look over the scene of an overnight mass shooting at a strip mall in Willowbrook,...
Mass shootings and violence leave dead and injured across the US this weekend
Family members and officials are trying to locate 79-year-old Huey Kennedy, who was diagnosed...
Investigation launched into facility where Hammond man with dementia left before dying
Samantha Richards speaks about her experience with Medicaid, Friday, June 9, 2023, in...
More than 1 million dropped from Medicaid as states start post-pandemic purge of rolls
Florence Bell decorates her truck for the annual Galveston Juneteenth Parade in Galveston,...
Americans mark Juneteenth with parties, events, quiet reflection on end of slavery
LDH launches investigation into mental health facility after elderly patient goes missing, turns up dead