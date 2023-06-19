Bruce: The tropics heat up in the Atlantic as we battle the heat close to home

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -We have already had the storm Arlene in the Gulf. Now we are watching a rare tropical depression soon to be named Bret far out in the Atlantic. Rare because there have only been 3 storms since the mid 1800s this early and this far out in the Atlantic. We will monitor and update the system as it moves west over the next week.. If you have vacation plans in the islands pay attention it would be more than 8 to 10 days before this system moved close to the U. S. mainland and Gulf of Mexico if at all.

Highs have been well above the average along with high humidity causing feels like temps in the 106-112° range. It looks like a break is coming as rain chances rise starting tomorrow trough the rest of the week. We will see temps knock back down to near 90° as the average is 91° pic.twitter.com/HsvVU9cQpL — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) June 19, 2023

Our local weather is still dominated by hot high pressure, but a break is near. We’ve been right on the edge of the high for some time with severe storms tormenting our neighbors to the north and east. Expect to see a much better chance of rain as an upper low to move into the southeast. In turn this will bring more clouds and rain that will knock the temperatures to near normal at 90-92°.

