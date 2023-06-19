BBB Accredited Business
Family identifies woman killed during storm in Jasper County, Mississippi

By Brendan Hall and WLBT Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Family has identified the woman killed during a powerful storm in Jasper County, Mississippi.

A cousin says that George Jean Hayes was killed Sunday night.

Multiple tornadoes swept through the state overnight, with officials in Jasper County reporting one death and multiple people injured.

The Associated Press reports that most of the those injured in Jasper County were taken to the South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel between 2 and 3 a.m.

Almost 40,000 are still without power after multiple days of severe weather, which ripped across the state Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, taking down power lines, utility poles, and trees.

A Canton man was killed after a tree fell on his home during Friday’s early-morning storm. He has been identified as 67-year-old Wilbert Fleming.

