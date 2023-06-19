Funding for Port NOLA expansion in St. Bernard removed from budget last minute

VIOLET, La. (WVUE) - The Port of New Orleans’ $1.8 billion expansion into St. Bernard Parish fell victim to last-minute political maneuvering in Baton Rouge, but port leaders and other officials insist the project remains on track.

The Louisiana International Terminal (LIT) would be built on the banks of the Mississippi River in Violet and has received the support of Governor Edwards, along with state officials and some business leaders.

Edwards and other supporters maintain the new terminal is necessary to keep Louisiana competitive in the shipping and maritime industry and would create thousands of jobs both directly and indirectly.

“There was some money available for some other studies and some construction on the future port that was totally lined out of the budget,” said Guy McInnis, President of St. Bernard Parish. “I don’t believe that what happened in the legislature, what we’re talking about, is going to affect [the port’s] timeline.”

Gov. Edwards requested around $130 million for the project, which went unfunded in this year’s state budget. Both Edwards and port leaders insist it was political maneuvering.

In the short-term, only $4 million was slated to be spent in the near future on the construction of the project.

Chalmette Representative Ray Garofalo, a Republican, voted not to raise the spending cap, a measure supported by Republican House Speaker Clay Schexnayder. Garofalo’s district includes the area where the new terminal would be built.

“There was significant cuts for the port project and port studies, but those things can come up in the future,” McInnis said. “What I worry about is spending every dollar that we can to study all the negative impacts that any project that comes to St. Bernard Parish. We’re all about studying the negative impacts to make sure we cover that for our citizens.”

For McInnis, the biggest potential “negative impact” on his mind is high levels of commercial traffic to and from the port, using the only two roads out of St. Bernard Parish: St. Bernard Highway and Judge Perez Dr.

The port plans to build a new roadway, connecting lower St. Bernard Parish with I-510.

“We believe that they’re building this port, and if so we need a road to protect the growth of St. Bernard Parish and to protect our citizens from the negative impacts that the significant amount of traffic a port of this magnitude would put on our highways,” McInnis said.

Schexnayder pointed out in an email to Fox 8 that the vast majority of the funding was considered “Priority 5,” the lowest priority for spending. Projects at Priority 5 are extremely unlikely to actually receive funding the year a budget is passed.

“It’s a request to help in the future, if the project were to ever move forward. It can be added in next year’s session, if the representative in that district wants to include the project,” Schexnayder said. “This should have no impact short-term.”

Meanwhile, opponents of the LIT hailed the move as proof positive that the future of the LIT, despite the project’s support, is still up in the air.

“They had this money that they touted and they touted it as a guaranteed amount from the state to the project,” said Robby Showalter, President of Save Our St. Bernard, a community group opposing the project that said last fall it had gathered 10,000 signatures from residents opposed to the terminal.

“The Port of New Orleans is constantly trying to tell our people in St. Bernard Parish that this is a done deal, they want us to believe that so they can steamroll right over us. So that’s what we keep telling people, this is a perfect example of this not being a done deal.”

Port leaders said the funding removal would have no impact on the timeline for the project, with construction set to begin in 2025 and the first berth opening in 2028.

“It was surprising and disappointing that the largest public economic development project for the state got caught up in politics at the last minute,” said a spokesperson for Port NOLA. “But to be clear, this project remains on track, and we will continue to move forward to deliver this vital infrastructure necessary for Louisiana to remain competitive in the global economy.”

Gov. Edwards said he plans to ask the Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget to move the $4 million (which was considered “Priority 2″) to allow the project to advance on schedule.

