Hot start to the week but storm chances increase

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The week kicks off hot and humid once again.

An excessive heat warning remains in effect through 7 PM Monday across the area as feels-like temperatures will reach into the 110s. Our highs will be in the 90s with dew points in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Storms are possible in the afternoon and evening with some becoming strong to severe. A Marginal (Level 1) risk for severe weather is in place for the entire area with our far eastern parishes and Mississippi counties in a Slight (Level 2) risk. Threats include large hail and damaging winds. Heavy flooding rainfall is also possible in isolated areas.

Tuesday will be much stormier as a complex of strong to severe storms moves through. There is a Slight (Level 2) risk for severe weather for the area with similar threats of damaging winds and hail. This stormy pattern comes as the area of high pressure situated over Texas moves west and a cutoff low forms to our east putting our area in the storm track.

With rain chances increasing, temperatures return to normal in the low 90s by Wednesday.

