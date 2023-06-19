BBB Accredited Business
Investigation launched into facility where Hammond man with dementia left before dying

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - The Louisiana Department of Health has launched an investigation into a behavioral facility where a 79-year-old man was able to walk out, which spurred a nearly 24-hour search that ended when his body was discovered nearby.

Officials were scant in their description of the investigation, calling it only a “health standards investigation.”

The search for Huey Kennedy, who was diagnosed with severe dementia and Alzheimer’s, spanned overnight after he apparently walked away from Oceans Behavioral Hospital in Hammond on Saturday.

According to police, the man was found Sunday evening near the facility behind a vacant warehouse. No foul play is suspected, but his cause of death remains under investigation pending the results of an autopsy.

Heat index temperatures in the area exceeded triple digits for much of the weekend.

*****Missing Person***** Name: Huey P. Kennedy Race: White Gender: Male Age: 79 Height: 5 ft 7 in Weight: 202...

Posted by Hammond Police Department - Louisiana on Sunday, June 18, 2023

Family members say he walked out of the facility around 6 p.m. and that hospital staffers were the first ones to notify the authorities and Kennedy’s wife.

Kennedy was in the facility for two and a half weeks, family members tell Fox 8. They say he was being prepared to move to Oak Park Village, a memory loss assisted living facility, and required around-the-clock care.

My Uncle Huey Kennedy has dementia and was in the Oceans Behavioral Hospital in Hammond, LA. Last night he walked out...

Posted by Shirley Smith on Sunday, June 18, 2023

