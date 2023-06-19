BBB Accredited Business
LSU fans break CWS Jello Shot Challenge record

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WVUE) - LSU fans have broken the College World Series Jello Shot Challenge record, set just one year prior by Ole Miss.

LSU fans have purchased over 21,400 $5 Jello Shots from Rocco’s Pizzeria, which hosts the yearly tradition, since the contest kicked off Thursday morning.

Tiger faithfuls shattered Ole Miss’ record of 18,777, which Rebel fans took the entirety of the College World Series to accumulate.

LSU faces Wake Forest in its second game of the College World Series but the Tigers have already claimed one title by breaking the Jell-O Shot Challenge record.

