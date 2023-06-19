LSU fans break CWS Jello Shot Challenge record
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WVUE) - LSU fans have broken the College World Series Jello Shot Challenge record, set just one year prior by Ole Miss.
LSU fans have purchased over 21,400 $5 Jello Shots from Rocco’s Pizzeria, which hosts the yearly tradition, since the contest kicked off Thursday morning.
Tiger faithfuls shattered Ole Miss’ record of 18,777, which Rebel fans took the entirety of the College World Series to accumulate.
