LSU fans break CWS Jello Shot Challenge record

OMAHA, Neb. (WVUE) - LSU fans have broken the College World Series Jello Shot Challenge record, set just one year prior by Ole Miss.

Records are meant to be broken! All time team total ✅ All time overall total ✅ Guinness Book of World Record for shots purchased by one person ✅. @ToddGraves head fry cook from @raisingcanes out here supporting @LSUbaseball. Congrats on the new record. #RoccosOmaha #Cws2023 pic.twitter.com/jKi2aWEj4S — CWS Jello Shot Challenge (@CWSShotBoard) June 19, 2023

LSU fans have purchased over 21,400 $5 Jello Shots from Rocco’s Pizzeria, which hosts the yearly tradition, since the contest kicked off Thursday morning.

Tiger faithfuls shattered Ole Miss’ record of 18,777, which Rebel fans took the entirety of the College World Series to accumulate.

LSU faces Wake Forest in its second game of the College World Series but the Tigers have already claimed one title by breaking the Jell-O Shot Challenge record.

