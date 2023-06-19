New NOPD strategy resulting in more gun violation arrests

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department has increased its enforcement of minor and felony gun offenses.

“The police department is doing something differently than they were doing a couple of years ago, which is firearm enforcement,” says Rafael Goyeneche with the Metropolitan Crime Commission.

According to NOLA.com and The Times-Picayune, the NOPD arrested 240 people on misdemeanor counts of carrying a concealed weapon without a permit in all of last year, but 70% of those cases have yet to reach a conclusion with the DA’s office.

“What we’re seeing is that most of the misdemeanors cases are still pending and that’s to be understood,” says Goyeneche.

Goyeneche points out that misdemeanor cases rarely result in jail time, and he says the District Attorney’s Office is more often pursuing felony gun charges instead.

“The fact that the District Attorney’s Office, at the time of screening, may reject or refuse the misdemeanor charge and pursue the felony charge, I think is a strategic decision that I did when I was a prosecutor,” says Goyeneche.

The chief of screening for the DA’s office, Andre Gaudin Jr., says the office is prioritizing crimes of violence, victim crimes, and crimes against society, in that order.

“And that’s the priorities for the police department as well. The police department recognizes that a person carrying a firearm are the people most likely to carry a firearm,” says Goyeneche.

According to the MCC, so far this year, the NOPD has made 262 felony gun arrests compared to 187 misdemeanor gun arrests. The misdemeanor arrests are likely first-time offenders.

“Even if they convict a first-time offender, you don’t got to jail for a misdemeanor offense. They usually get a slap on the wrist,” says Goyeneche.

He says the most important thing is that overall, the NOPD’s proactive approach to making more gun arrests is working.

“The fact that violent crime is down, I think, is in part contributed to this new strategy that’s in place by the police department,” says Goyeneche.

