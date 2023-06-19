Nicondra: Tropical development in the Atlantic

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s early in the year to see a tropical depression so far out, but the National Hurricane Center began issuing advisories for Tropical Depression #3 at 10 am this morning. The storm is expected to continue moving west towards the Caribbean for the next several days. If you have vacation plans in the islands pay attention it would be more than 8 to 10 days before this system moved close to the U. S. mainland and Gulf of Mexico if at all.

Our local weather is still dominated by hot high pressure, but a break is near. We’ve been right on the edge of the high for some time with severe storms tormenting our neighbors to the north and east. Expect to see a much better chance of rain as an upper low currently in the Great Lakes region sinks south and brings better rain chances to the region. Monday evening the first wave of energy likely strong enough to push into the high could develop some storms between 6 pm and late night.

Hot temperatures with feels like conditions in the triple digits will still be in control for most of the afternoons through the week ahead.

