BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Nicondra: Tropical development in the Atlantic

Locally storms and heat still the big headline
Better rain chances into the week ahead as an upper low threatens to break the heat.
Better rain chances into the week ahead as an upper low threatens to break the heat.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s early in the year to see a tropical depression so far out, but the National Hurricane Center began issuing advisories for Tropical Depression #3 at 10 am this morning. The storm is expected to continue moving west towards the Caribbean for the next several days. If you have vacation plans in the islands pay attention it would be more than 8 to 10 days before this system moved close to the U. S. mainland and Gulf of Mexico if at all.

Our local weather is still dominated by hot high pressure, but a break is near. We’ve been right on the edge of the high for some time with severe storms tormenting our neighbors to the north and east. Expect to see a much better chance of rain as an upper low currently in the Great Lakes region sinks south and brings better rain chances to the region. Monday evening the first wave of energy likely strong enough to push into the high could develop some storms between 6 pm and late night.

Hot temperatures with feels like conditions in the triple digits will still be in control for most of the afternoons through the week ahead.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chef Demietriek Scott
Missing New Orleans chef turns up alive after death report
Two people are dead following a fatal accident near the state line on I-10 westbound, and...
Two truck-driving brothers killed in morning crash that shut down I-10 near La.-Miss. state line
A person took their own life Monday (June 12) inside the front lobby of the Mandeville Police...
Man takes own life in lobby of Mandeville Police Department
St. Charles Parish detectives accused two women of injuring public records, alleging that they...
Two Boutte women arrested after 28-year-old enrolled at Hahnville High, pretending to be 17
Information from all La. driver’s licenses likely taken in hack, governor’s office announces

Latest News

Tropical Depression Three
Tropical Depression Three forms in the Atlantic
Rain this week
Hot start to the week but storm chances increase
Morning weather update for Monday, June 19 at 6 a.m.
Evening weather update for Sunday, June 18