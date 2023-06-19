BBB Accredited Business
NOPD investigating homicide in Desire

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating a murder in the Desire neighborhood.

Just after 2 a.m. Monday (June 19) morning, police responded to a call of a shooting in the 3100 block of Edith Weston Place.

When officers arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released the victim’s identity.

If you have information about the shooting, call the NOPD or leave a tip with Crimestoppers.

