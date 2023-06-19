BBB Accredited Business
Tropical Depression Three forms in the Atlantic

Forecast to become Bret and threaten the Caribbean Islands as a hurricane by this weekend
By Hannah Gard
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tropical Depression Three formed in the Atlantic on Monday morning and is expected to become Tropical Storm Bret by midweek.

The tropical wave located over the central tropical Atlantic organized into a depression as it moved westward over the record-warm waters.

Tropical Depression Three
Tropical Depression Three(WVUE)

Further development into a tropical storm is forecast as the system travels westward toward the Lesser Antilles this week. The next name on the 2023 Atlantic storm name list is Bret.

The system is forecast to strengthen to a Category 1 hurricane before impacting the Lesser Antilles and entering the Caribbean by the weekend.

Tropical Depression Three
Tropical Depression Three(WVUE)

Another tropical wave to watch

Tropical formation in the central Atlantic is rare this time of year. In the Main Development Region - the area between Africa and the Lesser Antilles - we typically don’t see tropical activity ramp up until July and August.

This week we are not only monitoring Tropical Depression Three in this area, but we are also monitoring a second wave that moved off the coast of Africa over the weekend.

Tropical development chances
Tropical development chances(WVUE)

This wave, Invest 93L, is following closely behind Tropical Depression Three in the eastern Atlantic and has a medium chance of development over the next 7 days.

This area of low pressure will also move over a record-warm portion of the central Atlantic, which will likely aid in further development. Shear over the Atlantic, which helps to hinder tropical development, is low this week.

2023 Atlantic hurricane season

This hurricane season began early. The first system of the tropical season was in January.

A strong low-pressure system off the northeast coast of the US was determined in reanalysis by the National Hurricane Center to have subtropical characteristics, making it the first storm of the season. This storm did not take a name from the 2023 Atlantic storm list.

The second storm of the season formed at the start of June. Tropical Storm Arlene came right on time bringing rainfall impacts to Florida.

2023 Storm Names
2023 Storm Names(WVUE)

Typically the month of June records one named storm. If Bret forms this week, we will have three named storms before July. The peak of hurricane season is from mid-August to mid-October.

