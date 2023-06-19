BBB Accredited Business
VIDEO: Eunice man orders $1,000 worth of Jell-O shots for LSU fans

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Omaha, Neb. (KPLC) - Before and after tonight’s game, LSU fans will be trying to break the Jell-O shot record at a Nebraska eatery, and one fan has gone above and beyond.

Jacob Johnston of Eunice ordered $1,000 worth of Jell-O shots in one purchase – and filmed the transaction.

Every year, Rocco’s Pizza and Cantina in Omaha holds a contest to see which college world series fans will consume the most Jell-O shots throughout the tournament.

Ole Miss fans currently hold the record with more than 18,000 shots bought last year. But this year, after just a few days, Tiger fans are already past the 12,000 mark.

The money for Johnston’s impressive purchase was collected by fan group Cajun Tiger Tailgating.

“It’s a place to be because everybody wants their name to be up there with the Jell-O shots, especially LSU, so you have to participate. It’s a thing you have to do when you come here,” said Tigers fan Chad Bodin.

“You know we love any team that comes. We just know some teams bring the party. Some teams bring dancing in the street kind of party, and that’s LSU for sure,” said Pat McEvoy, the manager of Rocco’s.

LSU will face off against Wake Forest tonight at 6.

