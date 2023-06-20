Another round of strong storms Tuesday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Another round of storms is expected to pop up early Tuesday afternoon.

A boundary sitting across the region will spark up storms after daytime heating potentially causing severe weather in the area. There is a Slight (Level 2) risk for severe storms with damaging winds and flooding rainfall possible. A flood warning is in effect for southeastern Louisiana as we could quickly get 2 to 4 inches of rain in isolated areas. There is also a low-end tornado threat with these storms.

Have multiple ways to receive weather alerts and get to a safe space if a warning is issued for your area.

Rain in the area will lower temperatures to around normal. Tuesday’s high will be in the low 90s. This trend continues through the week as storm chances stick around.

The boundary and associated upper-level low linger over the region through the end of the week, leading to storm chances each day. Coverage may be lower on Wednesday and Thursday with another round on Friday.

Heat returns for the weekend with drier conditions.

