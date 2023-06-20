BBB Accredited Business
Ascension Parish correctional officer accused of using excessive force on inmate; officer fired, arrested

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an inmate was reportedly beaten up by a correctional officer.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an inmate was reportedly beaten up by a correctional officer.

Sheriff Bobby Webre said the officer, Marvin Brown Jr., 29, is accused of using excessive force on the inmate and has been fired and arrested. The officer faces charges of battery and malfeasance in office, the sheriff added.

According to the sheriff, a bond will be set for the officer.

Marvin Brown Jr.
Marvin Brown Jr.(Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)

APSO released video of the incident at Ascension Parish Jail during a news conference on Tuesday, June 20.

*WARNING: VIDEO MAY CONTAIN GRAPHIC CONTENT

The inmate, Ricky Williams, 19, was also charged for his actions in charging at the officer, the sheriff said. Williams’ charges are battery and battery of a police officer. The sheriff added the inmate has been moved into a separation cell.

Ricky Williams
Ricky Williams(Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)

Sheriff Webre said he has discussed the situation with the district attorney.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

