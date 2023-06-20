BBB Accredited Business
Drowning victim was more than 7 months pregnant, coroner says

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said emergency crews were called to the beach area...
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said emergency crews were called to the beach area of Robinson Lake for a report that two swimmers were struggling in the water.
By Jazlynn Bebout and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HOBART, Ind. (WPTA/Gray News) – Officials in Indiana have identified a drowning victim as a woman who was more than seven months pregnant.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office said 30-year-old Ladakh Farley drowned in Robinson Lake on Sunday afternoon.

The lake is about 40 miles southeast of Chicago.

The coroner said Farley was about 7 ½ months pregnant.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said emergency crews were called to the beach area of the lake for a report that two swimmers – a man and a woman – were struggling in the water.

A witness was able to rescue the man, but the woman went under the water and did not resurface. Her body was recovered from the lake at around 3 p.m.

Farley’s drowning death has been ruled an accident.

In a Facebook post, the Hobart Fire Department wrote, “We highly encourage anyone who wants to swim in open water or in a pool to wear a life vest.”

Copyright 2023 WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

