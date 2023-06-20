Firefighters work to put out fire on Washington Elementary campus

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - Firefighters worked to put out a fire on the campus of Washington Elementary School between the streets of Clay and Webster Tuesday (June 20 morning).

The fire started around 5:30 a.m. in the gymnasium and spread to immediate areas nearby. Responders arrived within five minutes of receiving the call and say that it took less than an hour to put out the flames.

Kenner Fire responded to a fire in the gym at Washington Elementary, a historic black school and one of the schools slated to close as part of Jefferson Parish’s school consolidation plan. No injuries reported. The Washington Elem. community is heartbroken. pic.twitter.com/LMb8VV8lRD — Olivia Vidal (@oliviavidaltv) June 20, 2023

The State Fire Marshal was on the scene to investigate the cause, which is unknown at the time. There were no injuries. One responder suffered heat-related exhaustion and was treated on-site. Officials say that he is expected to be okay.

🚨Kenner Fire Department is currently working an active fire in the 600blk of Webster. Webster and Clay are closed around Washington Elementary. Please avoid the area. 🚨 — Kenner PD (@KennerPolice) June 20, 2023

Washington Elementary is one of the schools that is a part of the Jefferson Parish consolidation plan, a recent development that sparked several protests over the closure of schools like Washington Elementary, an 87-year-old school in a historic black community.

