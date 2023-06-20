BBB Accredited Business
Firefighters work to put out fire on Washington Elementary campus

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KENNER, La. (WVUE) - Firefighters worked to put out a fire on the campus of Washington Elementary School between the streets of Clay and Webster Tuesday (June 20 morning).

The fire started around 5:30 a.m. in the gymnasium and spread to immediate areas nearby. Responders arrived within five minutes of receiving the call and say that it took less than an hour to put out the flames.

The State Fire Marshal was on the scene to investigate the cause, which is unknown at the time. There were no injuries. One responder suffered heat-related exhaustion and was treated on-site. Officials say that he is expected to be okay.

Washington Elementary is one of the schools that is a part of the Jefferson Parish consolidation plan, a recent development that sparked several protests over the closure of schools like Washington Elementary, an 87-year-old school in a historic black community.

READ MORE Some parents, community activists oppose school closures proposed for Jefferson Parish

