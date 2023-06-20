BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Heavy drinkers really don’t ‘hold their liquor,’ study says

FILE - Heavy drinkers experience impairment after drinking, too, a study says.
FILE - Heavy drinkers experience impairment after drinking, too, a study says.(Source: CNN/Stringer)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - New research appears to debunk the popular belief that heavy drinkers can “hold their liquor.”

According to the study, people with alcohol use disorder, or what used to be called alcoholism, were significantly impaired up to three hours after downing several drinks.

Researchers tested various types of drinkers with a beverage equivalent to four to five drinks.

At first, the study supported the notion that heavy drinkers can manage their alcohol without impairment.

Both heavy drinkers and those with alcohol use disorder had no problems with a cognitive test 30 minutes after consuming the drink, whereas lighter drinkers felt sedated and fatigued.

But both groups still had trouble with their motor function.

Researchers also gave some participants with alcohol use disorder another drink to mimic their typical intake.

They were 50% more impaired after that drink.

The study was published Sunday in the journal “Alcohol: Clinical and Experimental Research.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead following a fatal accident near the state line on I-10 westbound, and...
Two truck-driving brothers killed in morning crash that shut down I-10 near La.-Miss. state line
St. Charles Parish detectives accused two women of injuring public records, alleging that they...
Two Boutte women arrested after 28-year-old enrolled at Hahnville High, pretending to be 17
A person took their own life Monday (June 12) inside the front lobby of the Mandeville Police...
Man takes own life in lobby of Mandeville Police Department
Chef Demietriek Scott
Missing New Orleans chef turns up alive after death report
The search for Huey Kennedy, who was diagnosed with severe dementia and Alzheimer’s, spanned...
Investigation launched into facility where Hammond man with dementia left before dying

Latest News

The Brooklyn federal court trial was the first to result from a spate of U.S. prosecutions...
3 men convicted in US trial that scrutinized China’s ‘Operation Fox Hunt’ repatriation campaign
AP Explains: Hunter Biden charged in tax and gun investigation
FILE - Dr. Dre attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala...
Dr. Dre to receive first Hip-Hop Icon Award from music industry group ASCAP
(Source: MGN)
Teens convicted of 2021 Bogalusa murder, armed robbery
Louisiana State Master Trooper Kory York exits the Union Parish Courthouse in Farmerville after...
Kory York moves to have his indictment dropped in case of Ronald Greene’s death