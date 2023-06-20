Heavy storms today as the heat returns to normal

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Quickly things have changed in weather as the pattern flip to stormy and not as hot occurred overnight last night, you may have heard it.

More storms on the way for your Tuesday as we’ve lost the influences of the hot, high pressure and are now positioned to see a storm chance each day. That storm chance today is quite high as with a little daytime heating, widespread storms are expected to fire up. Be ready for heavy storms possibly producing multiple inches of rain in addition to a severe storm threat. Today’s rain coverage will be around 80% as highs only hit 90.

A more typical summer day will occur Wednesday before higher than normal storm chances return to round out the week. I’m going with a 60% storm chance both Thursday and Friday with quite a few stormy periods expected.

Looking ahead to the weekend there are some signs that the hot, high pressure may tried to build in from Texas ever so slightly. This will act to jump our highs a few degrees and make storm chances a bit more spotty. We’ll see how that trend goes as we get closer.

Tropical Storm Bret is churning in the tropical Atlantic and looks poised to strengthen into the seasons first hurricane. The first threat from Bret will come for the Lesser Antilles by the end of this week. It’s hard to say anything more following the trip into the Caribbean as most indications are Bret could go poof due to a very unfavorable environment waiting for it. Outside of Bret, another wave behind it has a medium chance for formation.

