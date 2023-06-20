BBB Accredited Business
Kory York moves to have his indictment dropped in case of Ronald Greene’s death

He claims his right against self incrimination was violated.
Three years after the brutal beating death of Ronald Greene at the tail end of a traffic stop in Monroe, five law enforcement have been indicted for their role
By Madison Remrey
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Attorney Michael Small has submitted on behalf of his client, Louisiana State Police Trooper Kory York, a motion for the indictments against him in the case of Ronald Greene’s death be dropped as he believes York’s right against self incrimination was violated.

RELATED STORY: Grand jury indicts 4 troopers, 1 deputy in Ronald Greene case

In December of 2022, a Grand Jury moved to indict York on 1 count of negligent homicide and 10 counts of malfeasance in office following the investigation into motorist Ronald Greene’s death. On June 13, Small filed a motion to quash and request for Kastigar Hearing with Incorporated Authorities, which could potentially dismiss the Grand Jury’s decision in December to indict York.

The motion submitted by Small says York was informed prior to an interview that nothing he said during the interview would be used against him. However, York claims his statements were used against him in expert testimony, aiding in the jury’s decision to indict him.

RELATED STORY: 5 cops plead not guilty in death of black motorist Ronald Greene

Section 29 of the motion states, “Mr. York asserts that had it not been for Mr. Stoughton’s use of his statements in preparing his report, and during his subsequent expert testimony before the grand jury, he would not have been indicted.”

Before the indictment can be dropped, York must give the State the opportunity to prove his statements have not been used as evidence against him.

