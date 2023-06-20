BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Man shot, killed while trying to break into apartment bedroom through window, police say

Investigators with the Gonzales Police Department said a man was shot and killed on Saturday, June 17, while trying to break into an apartment.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Investigators with the Gonzales Police Department said a man was shot and killed on Saturday, June 17, while trying to break into an apartment bedroom through a window.

According to a police spokeswoman, the shooting happened on S. Lanoux Avenue near W. Raymond Street around 10:45 p.m.

Police identified the suspect as Joshua Jones, 35, of Donaldsonville. Authorities added he was taken to a hospital following the shooting and later died as a result of his injuries.

Police said the shooting was domestic-related, and they identified Jones as the ex-boyfriend of the resident who lived in the apartment.

As Jones attempted to break into the bedroom window, authorities said a weapon was fired, and he was struck several times.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead following a fatal accident near the state line on I-10 westbound, and...
Two truck-driving brothers killed in morning crash that shut down I-10 near La.-Miss. state line
St. Charles Parish detectives accused two women of injuring public records, alleging that they...
Two Boutte women arrested after 28-year-old enrolled at Hahnville High, pretending to be 17
A person took their own life Monday (June 12) inside the front lobby of the Mandeville Police...
Man takes own life in lobby of Mandeville Police Department
Chef Demietriek Scott
Missing New Orleans chef turns up alive after death report
The search for Huey Kennedy, who was diagnosed with severe dementia and Alzheimer’s, spanned...
Investigation launched into facility where Hammond man with dementia left before dying

Latest News

United By BBQ volunteers bring meals to those in need in Shreveport.
Hammond-area BBQ charity headed to Shreveport to aid storm victims
Renee’ Achee and her juvenile son
Woman and her young son reported missing, deputies say
(Source: MGN)
Teens convicted of 2021 Bogalusa murder, armed robbery
Louisiana State Master Trooper Kory York exits the Union Parish Courthouse in Farmerville after...
Kory York moves to have his indictment dropped in case of Ronald Greene’s death