Man shot, killed while trying to break into apartment bedroom through window, police say
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Investigators with the Gonzales Police Department said a man was shot and killed on Saturday, June 17, while trying to break into an apartment bedroom through a window.
According to a police spokeswoman, the shooting happened on S. Lanoux Avenue near W. Raymond Street around 10:45 p.m.
Police identified the suspect as Joshua Jones, 35, of Donaldsonville. Authorities added he was taken to a hospital following the shooting and later died as a result of his injuries.
Police said the shooting was domestic-related, and they identified Jones as the ex-boyfriend of the resident who lived in the apartment.
As Jones attempted to break into the bedroom window, authorities said a weapon was fired, and he was struck several times.
The investigation is ongoing.
