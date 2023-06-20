Man shot, killed while trying to break into apartment bedroom through window, police say

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Investigators with the Gonzales Police Department said a man was shot and killed on Saturday, June 17, while trying to break into an apartment bedroom through a window.

According to a police spokeswoman, the shooting happened on S. Lanoux Avenue near W. Raymond Street around 10:45 p.m.

Police identified the suspect as Joshua Jones, 35, of Donaldsonville. Authorities added he was taken to a hospital following the shooting and later died as a result of his injuries.

Police said the shooting was domestic-related, and they identified Jones as the ex-boyfriend of the resident who lived in the apartment.

As Jones attempted to break into the bedroom window, authorities said a weapon was fired, and he was struck several times.

The investigation is ongoing.

