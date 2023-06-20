Mississippi baseball coach loses battle with cancer weeks after state championship

BLUE SPRINGS, Miss. (WTVA) - A beloved baseball coach in Mississippi passed away from cancer weeks after his team won a state championship in Pearl.

East Union Attendance Center, which is located near Tupelo, announced the death of Coach Chris Lucius on Tuesday.

“As we cope with the passing of a beloved coach and member of the Urchin family, the high school building at East Union will be open at 4:30 today with counselors and pastors on hand for any student, staff, or any community member who needs to talk,” the school posted on social media.

During his fight with cancer, Lucius guided the Urchins baseball team to a 2A state championship in early June.

