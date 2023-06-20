BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Mississippi baseball coach loses battle with cancer weeks after state championship

Mississippi baseball coach loses battle with cancer weeks after state championship
Mississippi baseball coach loses battle with cancer weeks after state championship(East Union Attendance Center)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUE SPRINGS, Miss. (WTVA) - A beloved baseball coach in Mississippi passed away from cancer weeks after his team won a state championship in Pearl.

East Union Attendance Center, which is located near Tupelo, announced the death of Coach Chris Lucius on Tuesday.

“As we cope with the passing of a beloved coach and member of the Urchin family, the high school building at East Union will be open at 4:30 today with counselors and pastors on hand for any student, staff, or any community member who needs to talk,” the school posted on social media.

During his fight with cancer, Lucius guided the Urchins baseball team to a 2A state championship in early June.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead following a fatal accident near the state line on I-10 westbound, and...
Two truck-driving brothers killed in morning crash that shut down I-10 near La.-Miss. state line
St. Charles Parish detectives accused two women of injuring public records, alleging that they...
Two Boutte women arrested after 28-year-old enrolled at Hahnville High, pretending to be 17
A person took their own life Monday (June 12) inside the front lobby of the Mandeville Police...
Man takes own life in lobby of Mandeville Police Department
Chef Demietriek Scott
Missing New Orleans chef turns up alive after death report
The search for Huey Kennedy, who was diagnosed with severe dementia and Alzheimer’s, spanned...
Investigation launched into facility where Hammond man with dementia left before dying

Latest News

Do or die Tuesday for LSU Tigers in Omaha (Tre' Morgan)
Do or die Tuesday for LSU Tigers in Omaha
Folarin Balogun and Chris Richards became the first and second players to score their first...
U.S.A. captures Concacaf Nations League title with convincing wins over Mexico and Canada
LSU Baseball Postgame: Wake Forest - 6/19/2023
LSU starting pitcher Ty Floyd throws against Wake Forest in the first inning of a baseball game...
No. 1 Wake Forest outlasts No. 5 LSU; Tigers face Vols in elimination game