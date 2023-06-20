BBB Accredited Business
Moss Point residents begin cleanup process after tornado damage

Moss Point residents are beginning to clean up their neighborhood after receiving tornado damage.
By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - “God is good all the time.”

Sabrina Robinson lives along Palmetto and Elder Street in Moss Point. She and her family went to check on her aunt’s house after her neighborhood was hit by a tornado.

“She asked us, but she didn’t have to, because we were coming down here anyway cause our superman, our pawpaw, lives here with her,” said Robinson.

Robinson says during the storm, her uncle and his five-year-old niece were both in the house and are thankful they made it through.

“I already shed my little tears of joy and sadness for other people, but I’m really, really happy my granddaddy is fine,” said Robinson. “He didn’t even know what was going on, thank God.”

“We have heavy roof damage, that’s it.”

April and Charles Sabino were both at a doctor’s appointment with their child when they received the news of the tornado in Moss Point through social media.

“We’re like, that’s home. That’s like home,” said Charles Sabino. “So, we busted out of the doctor’s office and got here.”

The Sabinos say after they assessed the damage to their houses and their neighborhood, they quickly began to clean up.

“We’re just more in survival mode trying to just process everything,” said April Sabino. When it comes to the cleanup, they are not alone.

April and Charles say their neighborhood is a family based on where everyone looks out for each other.

“No one checks on the elderly till something happens. So, we wanted to make sure we knocked on all the people’s doors and made sure everybody was good,” said Charles Sabino. “Everybody is good so the process starts.” “We’re not blood-related, but we’re all a huge family,” said April Sabino.

The neighbors along elder street say even though their city received damage and properties were lost, they say it’s important to appreciate the small things in any major event.

“As long as you have your life, you’re fine,” said Robinson. “Anything that this storm took from you, you’ll be able to get it back ten times.”

“It’s a minor setback is a set up for a major comeback,” said Sabino.

