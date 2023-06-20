BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: Rain chances remain through the week

Hot high pressure retreats west allowing for more stormy weather in our region.
Hot high pressure retreats west allowing for more stormy weather in our region.(wvue)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After hot high pressure the last few days a major reversal took place overnight. We saw a round of storm energy push far enough west to bring in a good bit of heavy rain with lightning, hail and gusty winds. We will continue to see storms from the latest round of energy through the early part of the evening before a break overnight into Wednesday. Wednesday will bring a more standard summer day with hot afternoon temperatures, but spotty storms will provide rain and clouds to cool things before reaching extreme levels. A few storms could be on the strong to severe side with some hail and gusty wind, but coverage should be more standard at 30 to 40 percent. Thursday another pulse of energy should circulate through the region bringing more coverage.

Morning weather update for Tuesday, June 20 at 6 a.m.