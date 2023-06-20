BBB Accredited Business
Teens convicted of 2021 Bogalusa murder, armed robbery

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two teens on trial for a 2021 murder and armed robbery in Bogalusa have been convicted, according to information from the 22nd Judicial District Court.

D.A. Warren Montgomery said that on Friday, June 16, it took a Washington Parish jury about two hours to hand down a verdict for Aaron Little, Jr., 19, and Willie Cherry, 17. The two were found guilty of second-degree murder and armed robbery and are scheduled for sentencing on July 11.

On the night Larmond “LG” Godbold was killed in February 2021, he went to an acquaintance’s home for the purpose of selling marijuana. After the deal was made, three men wearing dark hoodies exited the house and approached Godbold’s car, according to what the victim’s girlfriend told police.

The victim’s girlfriend told police that the men were robbing the pair of drugs and money, the victim tried to reverse the car but was stopped by a single gunshot wound to the chest. Despite the girlfriend’s effort in driving the victim straight to the hospital, Godbold later died from his injuries.

The three suspects were tracked to Slidell at a gas station and taken into custody and investigators determined that they were attempting to flee to Illinois, where they had lived months before the murder.

A third suspect pleaded guilty to manslaughter and armed robbery and received a sentence of forty years at hard labor after testifying against the other two defendants at trial.

The penalty for second-degree murder alone is life imprisonment. The maximum sentence for armed robbery is ninety-nine years at hard labor. However, because the defendants were juveniles at the time of the offense, a determination will be made before the sentence is imposed as to whether either or both of Little and Cherry will be eligible for parole at some point in the future

