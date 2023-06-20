BBB Accredited Business
U.S.A. captures Concacaf Nations League title with convincing wins over Mexico and Canada

Folarin Balogun and Chris Richards became the first and second players to score their first international goals in a championship final.(Concacaf Nations League)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - U.S.A. captured back-to-back Concacaf Nations League titles after beating Canada, 2-0. In the semi-finals of the competition, The United States Men’s National crushed rival Mexico, 3-0.

Folarin Balogun and Chris Richards became the first and second players to score their first international goals in a championship final. Gio Reyna assisted on both goals. Reyna played only the first half of the contest. He was subbed at half with a calf injury.

Those two goals were more than enough to beat Canada, after the U.S. defense produced a shutout. Matt Turner produced two clean sheets in goal for the Americans.

The Concacaf Nations League semi-final and final were Balogun’s first two matches for the Red, White, and Blue senior team. Balogun changed his allegiances recently from England to U.S.A.

With an average age of 23 years old, this was the youngest USMNT in a championship final.

USMNT racked up their ninth major international trophy in Las Vegas (Concacaf Nations League in 2021 and 2023, Concacaf Gold Cups in 1991, 2002, 2005, 2007, 2013, 2017 and 2021). That’s 5th place all-time in world soccer. Argentina (22), Brazil (20), Uruguay (19), and Mexico (12) are ahead of the Stars and Stripes.

U.S.A. is 10-8-5 all-time against Canada in competitive matches.

USMNT start Concacaf Gold Cup group matches on Saturday. They play Jamaica on FOX 8 at 8 p.m.

