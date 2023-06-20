VIDEOS: Rapid-fire lightning shows accompany storm warnings on North and South shores
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A round of severe weather prompted thunderstorm and tornado warnings on both the North and South shores Monday evening (June 19).
Several viewers sent videos of rapid-fire lightning shows in Lacombe, Waldheim, Slidell, Pearl River, and Covington.
At least two Tornado Warnings were issued for portions of East and Central St. Tammany Parish around 8:38 p.m. and 9:20 p.m. They had both expired around 10 p.m.
At least one tree reportedly crashed onto a home on Clesi Avenue in Lacombe.
