Youth Empowerment Project celebrates dozens of graduates

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Dozens graduated after passing their high school equivalency through the Youth Empowerment Project in New Orleans.

The graduates ranged in age from 16 to 57 years old.

Many of the 49 graduates overcame tremendous obstacles.

Among the graduates was a mother and daughter duo who studied in YEP’s new HiSet Espanol program.

A 16-year-old was able to graduate early and is now headed to Tulane University. Plus, a 57-year-old grandmother says she was determined to get her diploma to make her grandchildren proud.

“I don’t have to lie on applications anymore. I used to lie and say that I had my high school diploma. I used to pray they didn’t ask me to see it. Now, I tell young people that education really is the key, and to the older people, it’s never too late,” says Nina Nichols.

The YEP education program is free to anyone 16 years and older. They offer classes at three locations throughout New Orleans.

