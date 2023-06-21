BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

3 sentenced to more than 100 years for killing an ex-Indiana University football player

FILE - In this June 12, 2020 file photo, a mourner signs a tribute wall during a memorial...
FILE - In this June 12, 2020 file photo, a mourner signs a tribute wall during a memorial service for former Indiana University football player Chris Beaty in Indianapolis. Three people have been convicted in the fatal shooting of a former Indiana University football player who was gunned down during unrest in Indianapolis following the death of George Floyd.(Michael Conroy | AP Photo/Michael Conroy File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A judge Wednesday sentenced three people to more than 100 years each in prison for the fatal shooting of a former Indiana University football player who was gunned down during unrest following George Floyd’s murder.

Marcus Anderson and Alijah Jones each were sentenced to 164 years in prison and Nakeyah Shields received a 108-year sentence in the May 2020 shooting death of businessman Chris Beaty. Anderson and Jones also were convicted of eight counts of armed robbery and Shields of seven robbery counts.

All three have said they plan to appeal their convictions.

Beaty, 38, was shot and killed May 30, 2020, in Indianapolis as he walked through an alley near his apartment building during violence that followed protests over Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.

“I’m bout to walk around the block now to make sure my building is good,” Beaty texted someone moments before police found his body.

“Chris tragically lost his life while caring for others and his city,” Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said in a prepared statement.

Beaty, a former defensive lineman, played for three state championship-winning teams at Indianapolis Cathedral High School before going on to play for Indiana University. He was known to some as Mr. Indianapolis because of his unwavering support and enthusiasm for the city.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead following a fatal accident near the state line on I-10 westbound, and...
Two truck-driving brothers killed in morning crash that shut down I-10 near La.-Miss. state line
The search for Huey Kennedy, who was diagnosed with severe dementia and Alzheimer’s, spanned...
Investigation launched into facility where Hammond man with dementia left before dying
St. Charles Parish detectives accused two women of injuring public records, alleging that they...
Two Boutte women arrested after 28-year-old enrolled at Hahnville High, pretending to be 17
Information from all La. driver’s licenses likely taken in hack, governor’s office announces
EMS says manpower shortage contributed to slow response time at popular CBD restaurant
Manpower shortage impeded timely response to elderly woman’s bloody fall at popular CBD restaurant, EMS says

Latest News

Bhagavan “Doc” Antle was accused of illegally buying endangered lion cubs in Frederick County,...
‘Tiger King’ star ‘Doc’ Antle convicted of wildlife trafficking in Virginia
This wanted poster provided by the U.S. Marshals shows Ian Cleary, of Saratoga, Calif. U.S....
Campus assault suspect eludes arrest for 2 years after ‘So I raped you’ Facebook message
FILE - Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, speaks to guests during the White House...
Hunter Biden plea agreement in tax, gun case set for July court date
FILE - Special counsel John Durham, the prosecutor appointed to investigate potential...
Trump-Russia special counsel Durham at center of political clash as he appears before Congress
Frito-Lay recalled a Tostitos salsa dip for a milk ingredient not featured in the nutritional...
Tostitos dip recalled due to undeclared milk ingredient that could cause allergic reaction