BRPD: Employee arrested after shooting co-worker in Sam’s Club parking lot

Donald Brooks
Donald Brooks(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man is behind bars after he allegedly shot his co-worker in the parking lot of the store where they worked.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers arrested Donald Brooks, 20, on Wednesday, June 21, and charged him with attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons.

Donald Brooks
Donald Brooks(Baton Rouge Police Department)

The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20, in the Sam’s Club parking lot on North Mall Drive, which is off Siegen Lane near Texas Roadhouse.

Brooks was hiding behind a car in the parking lot, waiting for the co-worker to come out when he shot him, officials explained.

After being shot, the victim ran “for his life” to a nearby restaurant while the suspect returned the gun to his vehicle and returned to Sam’s Club, according to arrest records.

Police said Brooks was arrested after returning to work the next morning.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating.

The victim is recovering at the hospital, officials added.

Police do not know what led to the shooting. They did not release if the suspect has a criminal record.

The shooting remains under investigation.

