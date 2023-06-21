Controversial proposed Mandeville development faces scrutiny in first of three special meetings

MANDEVILLE (WVUE) - The Mandeville City Council heard from citizens and the development team behind a controversial proposed lakefront development in the first of three special meetings called as the project approaches a final vote.

Sucette Harbor, if approved by the council, would bring 201 senior living apartments, a hotel, a restaurant, an event space, and a marina to around 15 acres of vacant land in the Mariner’s Village area just east of the Causeway.

The project has faced pushback from residents in and around Mariner’s Village, who contend the scale of the proposed development does not fit with the neighborhood and, if it’s green-lit by council, would negatively impact their quality of life.

On Tuesday, councilmembers questioned the project developers on the nuances of the proposed marina, which would contain 110 slips that the developers said would be leased out monthly to boat owners. Councilmembers questioned whether the water space would have to go through a separate zoning process in order for the city to impose conditions.

Bill Hoffman, President of Woodward Interests and the developer of the site, asked council members for conditions to be imposed for the development of the marina, like a requirement for the removal of abandoned or sunken vessels and pump-out stations. He noted that no one would be permitted to live on boats docked at the marina.

Hoffman said his team has already made several concessions as the project has worked its way through the city’s process for approval.

“We’re open to concessions, but the majority of the dozen or 15 people who we continually hear from just want the project to go away,” Hoffman told Fox 8. “They want to leave our private property as empty space.”

Woodward Interests would lease the roughly 15 acres from the LSU Health Foundation, which is in turn receiving the land through a donation from the Copeland family. 60 percent of the leasing costs would go toward cancer research.

“I know a lot of you guys don’t live on this side of the lake. That’s fine,” said one resident. “But you guys are going to build, and you’re going to move on. You’re going to move on to the next project. That’s an area that I’m going to have to look at for as long as I can stand because at some point I’m going to say this is a bad deal.”

Councilman Rick Danielson told Fox 8 that a vote would not come until all of the council and public’s questions regarding the project have been answered.

He said a vote could come at the next special meeting, scheduled for next Thursday, June 29. But, when Tuesday’s meeting ended, there was still ground Danielson said had to be covered, like:

Location of the hotel on site

Density issues

Height issues

Parking clarifications (which were touched on Tuesday)

Traffic issues

Some residents questioned the need to incorporate an event space into the design of the project and said not enough parking was being included to accommodate crowds.

But the developers noted parking studies had been done and the right amount of parking has been incorporated.

After next Thursday’s meeting, another special meeting has been called for July 12 at 6 p.m. at Spitzfaden Community Center, assuming a vote does not happen next Thursday.

