Man arrested for shooting at juveniles who allegedly stole his wife’s car, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One man has been arrested after police say he shot at three juveniles accused of stealing his wife’s car.

The incident happened Tuesday (June 20) just after noon in the 1700 block of Shirley Drive in Algiers.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the woman’s husband, Reginal Charles, spotted his wife’s stolen car and pursued the suspects.

The juveniles crashed the vehicle.

Police say Charles got out of his vehicle and fired two shots into his wife’s car, striking a 14-year-old suspect.

The injured juvenile ran away and was taken to a hospital with a graze wound to the head and a hand injury, police say.

A 17-year-old was apprehended by Charles, who allegedly struck the teen with his gun. Police say Charles held the juvenile until police arrived.

Another unidentified juvenile fled the scene.

Charles was booked on two counts of aggravated battery and one count of aggravated assault.

The 14-year-old will be taken into custody upon release from the hospital.

Both the 14 and 17-year-olds will be booked with auto theft, unauthorized use of a movable, and possession of stolen property.

Tuesday’s incident is the latest in a recent uptick of violence in Algiers. Last week, four separate shootings left three people dead and a teen wounded.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.