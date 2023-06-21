Nicondra: Higher rain coverage likely through the end of the week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A few storms developing late afternoon along the coast along a boundary stretched from the upper low spinning to our northeast. The high pressure that brought the heat has retreated well west into Texas. For the next several days we will be in an area of weakness between the sinking air of the high and the disturbed weather of the low. Expect more showers and storms through the afternoons. The clouds and rain will help manage temperatures keeping highs near normal in the low 90s. By Sunday high pressure begins to push back across the region taking rain chances back down and temperatures back into the middle 90s.

Bret continues to push West towards the Caribbean. It will likely effect the Lesser Antilles as a Tropical Storm. The environment in the Caribbean is currently very hostile. Bret should dissipate over the sea. A second wave in the Atlantic continues to show signs of development.

