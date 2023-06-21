BBB Accredited Business
Storm chances linger the rest of the week

Higher than normal rain chances continue through Friday
Next 3 Days
By Zack Fradella
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:39 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More storms are in the forecast over the coming days as we keep the heat levels bearable through the rest of the week.

For your Wednesday, storms will blossom once again especially south of the lake. Most indications are today the highest chance for getting stormed on will be from the lake down south to the coast. Some of these storms will have the potential to produce very heavy rainfall, intense lightning, gusty winds and hail. Rain coverage for today will be around 60% as highs top out near 90.

Little will change for the rest of this week as we stick with the 40-60% rain chances through Friday. Some sun at times will keep our highs running in the low 90s which is about right on our average for this time of year. The weekend likely sees a decrease in storms and a small increase in our heat.

Taking a look down in the tropics, it’s active but not so much for us. Tropical Storm Bret looks to be organizing a bit as it churns closer to the Caribbean islands. A quick storm event is possible for the Lesser Antilles before Bret enters a very hostile Caribbean and likely dissipates. The area behind it does have a chance for formation too but it will likely take a more northern route and head out to sea. The next name on the list is Cindy.

