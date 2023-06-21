Summer day for the Summer Solstice, stormy along the coast

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It is the first day of astronomical Summer!

This is the longest day of the year. We will start losing daylight tomorrow.

We have a fairly typical summer day in store with highs in the low 90s and a chance for storms. The highest storm coverage will be along the southern coast. A few of these storms could climb northward across the South Shore in the late afternoon. Some storms could be strong to severe.

Temperatures stay around normal this week as rain chances remain high. Storms are possible through Friday as an upper-level low sits in the region. By the weekend this feature moves out and brings back the above-normal temperatures.

Tropical Storm Bret continues to move westward in the Atlantic, forecast to impact the Lesser Antilles by the end of the week as a tropical storm. There is no threat to the Gulf as the system will enter a volatile environment in the Caribbean and dissipate.

A second wave following Tropical Storm Bret has a high chance of forming into a tropical depression over the next two days. This system is forecast to take a more northwestward path and stay out of the Caribbean. If this system strengthens to a tropical storm, the next name on the list is Cindy.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.