Why the summer solstice isn’t the hottest time of the year

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s celebrated around the world. The summer solstice marks the beginning of a new season and the longest day of the year. But it isn’t the warmest.

On the summer solstice, June 21, the daylength is 14 hours, 4 minutes and 27 seconds. By June 22, the daylength is shorter by two seconds but the days are getting shorter, nonetheless. We’ll continue to see the days shorten until the winter solstice on December 22. But the highest temperatures come a little more than a month after the longest day of the year. In short, it’s because the earth takes a while to heat. It’s known as “seasonal lag”.

But it isn’t just about the day length. The sun’s energy is also the highest during the summer solstice and continues to stay high through the summer months. In the photo below, you can see how earth’s natural tilt at 23.5 degrees is now facing the sun. In the summer months, the sun is higher in the sky which means higher sun angles. The higher the sun, the more solar insolation (energy from the sun) the earth is able to receive.

The repeated days of higher insolation during long summer days means higher heat in the long run after accumulation. Think of it like a pot of water on a stove. The burner can be turned all the way up to high, but it takes a while for the water to come to a boil. The earth works the same way in that it lags behind the higher heat source - in this case, the stove burner on high is the higher sun angles.

We have higher sun angles (more powerful sun) in the summer because the earth's natural tilt is towards the sun. Photo by NOAA (WVUE Fox 8)

The same principal applies to the shortest day of the year and the coldest average temperatures lagging behind. The winter solstice and the shortest day of the year is on December 22. But the average coldest day of the year is on January 10th.

The average temperatures. (WVUE Fox 8)

