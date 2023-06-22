BBB Accredited Business
1 dead, 1 injured in hit-and-run crash on Earhart Expressway, NOPD says

By FOX 8 Staff
Jun. 22, 2023
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman was killed and a man was injured when a hit-and-run driver crashed into a scooter on the Earhart Expressway, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The crash happened around 10:10 p.m. on Wed., June 21.

Police say the man and woman, riding on a motorized scooter westbound on the Earhart Expressway, were struck from behind by an unknown vehicle. Both victims were ejected from the scooter, and authorities say the suspect vehicle fled the scene. The female victim was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to identify the deceased victim and determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact NOPD Traffic Fatality Unit detectives at 504-658-6205. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

The investigation is ongoing.

