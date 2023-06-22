Homeowners urged to keep coverage amid the recurring bad weather; Donelon says incentive program nets 13,000 new policies

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The recent stormy weather in Louisiana and some neighboring states comes amid the ongoing property insurance crisis that has sent premiums soaring for many people. But Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon says the state’s incentive program for insurers has resulted in thousands of new policies being written in the state.

Earlier this week a tornado ripped through Moss Point, Mississippi. And on Friday, severe weather caused damage in North Louisiana. And now the tropics are starting to heat up.

Insurance agents say it is not time to drop insurance coverage even if premiums have increased.

Jennifer Clements is the sales manager at Dan Burghardt Insurance Agency.

“It is hurricane season and because we live in south Louisiana and you want to make sure that you’re covered. You can never know what’s going to happen,” she said.

After Hurricanes Laura and Ida, Louisiana saw some insurance companies fail financially and some others leave the state, forcing thousands of people to turn to Louisiana Citizens, the state’s insurer of last resort.

Dave Clements is co-owner of Clements Insurance Services in St. Bernard Parish.

“It’s very important that if you have a policy you keep it in place and you renew it even if you are unhappy with the premium because the last place you want to be is stuck after a hurricane with massive amounts of damage and no insurance to pay for it,” he said.

And if a named storm gets into the Gulf of Mexico, property owners will not be able to immediately buy coverage until the threat is over.

“Once a storm reaches the gulf the companies will start, they’ll cancel their binding, they won’t let you write any policies until the storm passes, so of course, it depends on the area and which way it’s going but if it’s going close enough even it’s not going to hit us it can still affect us,” said Jennifer Clements.

Dave Clements agrees.

“Once a hurricane gets into that 80/20 latitude and longitudinal line carriers that are currently writing new business will cut for new business,” he said.

Bad weather in one place can impact the insurance climate in Louisiana.

“It absolutely all adds to the mounting crisis that we’re having here in insurance. It’s not just the gulf coast that is affected when we have these natural disasters. The reinsurance market is more of a global market so they pay attention, they pay out claims for everywhere around the country,” Dave Clements said.

And whether there is a storm in the gulf or not flood insurance coverage is never immediate for new policyholders.

“You can purchase flood insurance anytime even if there is a storm in the gulf but there will be a 30-day wait for that policy to take effect and pay out,” said Jennifer Clements.

Even with state-funded financial incentives for insurance companies people in Orleans, Jefferson, and St. Tammany Parishes are finding it hard to get new coverage.

“I’m not saying that we don’t have any companies to write other than Citizens because if you have the right conditions you do have other companies that are willing to write you but you have to have the right limit, you have to have the right roof age, you have to have the right zip code, so it is a bit of a struggle even with those companies coming in because they do have the right to not choose to write in this area right now and that’s not to say they won’t later, but it’s hurricane season,” said Jennifer Clements.

Donelon received a report last week from the insurers participating in the Insure Louisiana Incentive Program.

He issued the following statement to FOX 8 for this story.

“The first Incentive Program report is a strong sign the program is working as intended, but the insurance market remains extremely tough for coastal Louisianans. The eight companies collectively wrote about 13,000 policies and $40 million in new premiums under the program through April. Notably, the parishes they wrote most heavily in are Jefferson, Orleans and St. Tammany. While there is still more demand for new policies than these companies can meet, I expect more capacity to become available as we make our way through the summer. I strongly encourage folks to continue shopping for insurance at least once a month until you find a policy. Remember, if you have to get a policy with Citizens now to make sure you’re covered for hurricane season, Citizens will refund any unused premium you paid in advance if you get a policy with a new insurer and cancel the Citizens policy.”

