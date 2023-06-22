Honduran soccer team refused to play FIFA match in Baton Rouge because of poor field conditions

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A FIFA-sanctioned soccer match in Baton Rouge originally scheduled for Sunday, June 18, was canceled after some Honduran players refused to play due to poor field conditions.

James Vilas, an attorney and spokesman for the Baton Rouge Capitals Soccer Foundation, facilitated a match between Honduras and Barbados to be played at Olympia Stadium.

Vilas said he didn’t hear about the game getting canceled until a few hours before the game was supposed to start.

“I was shocked,” said Vilas. “I found out Sunday morning. I got a copy of a report the Honduran delegation had sent out, in Spanish, that said they’ve canceled the match.”

Vilas said the Honduran players refused to play mainly because of the field conditions at Olympia Stadium while also raising concerns about transportation, lodging and other accommodations.

BREC rented the field out for the players to have the game, but the Honduran team claims certain recommendations were not met before they were set to play.

According to Vilas, a representative of the Honduran team inspected the field weeks before the match and put in a request to add a mixture of sand and dirt in certain parts of the field. He said they also asked to paint the areas green so it wouldn’t interfere with the game’s broadcast.

Vilas said BREC only put out sand on the spots they requested, which some Honduran players felt was a potential injury concern.

A representative from BREC told WAFB that nowhere in the agreement did it mention anything about field conditions or field requirements.

Vilas said he is disappointed that the request was not met by BREC.

“They have tax money, they have all of these facilities, they should have a good playing field and surface to where we can accommodate that,” said Villas.

Vilas said his soccer foundation is now in the hole for tens of thousands of dollars. He said other popular sites like Memorial Stadium or LSU’s soccer field were not options of size and capacity.

“Can you imagine that the Honduran team is asking for over $100,000 for just an appearance fee? And we have to pay for flights, hotels, meals, they wanted 20 professional balls, this money is not going into our pockets. We were hopeful to break even and bring this festivity to Baton Rouge,” said Vilas.

Vilas said South Louisiana is home to a large Honduran population, and they were expecting roughly 6000 people.

Vilas plans to take a step back and reevaluate his investment in soccer in Baton Rouge.

“I was hopeful that once we could really showcase this game, especially with the Hispanic community’s support, that we could now be in line and start talking to second tier, and third tier professional teams. There’s a market here, a huge market here. I think we kind of missed that,” said Vilas.

Vilas said anyone who purchased a ticket will get a full refund. Fans who purchased a ticket can return it to the place they bought it, and they will get their money back.

