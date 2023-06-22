BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Honduran soccer team refused to play FIFA match in Baton Rouge because of poor field conditions

(WTVG)
By Michael Simoneaux and Perry Robinson
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A FIFA-sanctioned soccer match in Baton Rouge originally scheduled for Sunday, June 18, was canceled after some Honduran players refused to play due to poor field conditions.

James Vilas, an attorney and spokesman for the Baton Rouge Capitals Soccer Foundation, facilitated a match between Honduras and Barbados to be played at Olympia Stadium.

Vilas said he didn’t hear about the game getting canceled until a few hours before the game was supposed to start.

“I was shocked,” said Vilas. “I found out Sunday morning. I got a copy of a report the Honduran delegation had sent out, in Spanish, that said they’ve canceled the match.”

Vilas said the Honduran players refused to play mainly because of the field conditions at Olympia Stadium while also raising concerns about transportation, lodging and other accommodations.

BREC rented the field out for the players to have the game, but the Honduran team claims certain recommendations were not met before they were set to play.

According to Vilas, a representative of the Honduran team inspected the field weeks before the match and put in a request to add a mixture of sand and dirt in certain parts of the field. He said they also asked to paint the areas green so it wouldn’t interfere with the game’s broadcast.

Vilas said BREC only put out sand on the spots they requested, which some Honduran players felt was a potential injury concern.

A representative from BREC told WAFB that nowhere in the agreement did it mention anything about field conditions or field requirements.

Vilas said he is disappointed that the request was not met by BREC.

“They have tax money, they have all of these facilities, they should have a good playing field and surface to where we can accommodate that,” said Villas.

Vilas said his soccer foundation is now in the hole for tens of thousands of dollars. He said other popular sites like Memorial Stadium or LSU’s soccer field were not options of size and capacity.

“Can you imagine that the Honduran team is asking for over $100,000 for just an appearance fee? And we have to pay for flights, hotels, meals, they wanted 20 professional balls, this money is not going into our pockets. We were hopeful to break even and bring this festivity to Baton Rouge,” said Vilas.

Vilas said South Louisiana is home to a large Honduran population, and they were expecting roughly 6000 people.

Vilas plans to take a step back and reevaluate his investment in soccer in Baton Rouge.

“I was hopeful that once we could really showcase this game, especially with the Hispanic community’s support, that we could now be in line and start talking to second tier, and third tier professional teams. There’s a market here, a huge market here. I think we kind of missed that,” said Vilas.

Vilas said anyone who purchased a ticket will get a full refund. Fans who purchased a ticket can return it to the place they bought it, and they will get their money back.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for Huey Kennedy, who was diagnosed with severe dementia and Alzheimer’s, spanned...
Investigation launched into facility where Hammond man with dementia left before dying
Information from all La. driver’s licenses likely taken in hack, governor’s office announces
EMS says manpower shortage contributed to slow response time at popular CBD restaurant
Manpower shortage impeded timely response to elderly woman’s bloody fall at popular CBD restaurant, EMS says
Two people are dead following a fatal accident near the state line on I-10 westbound, and...
Two truck-driving brothers killed in morning crash that shut down I-10 near La.-Miss. state line
14-year-old shot in head, hand in latest Algiers shooting
Man arrested for shooting at juveniles who allegedly stole his wife’s car, police say

Latest News

Monitors find 9 possible violations of consent decree in Vappie investigation
Monitors find 9 possible violations of consent decree in Vappie investigation
Tropical Storm Bret is bearing down on islands in the Caribbean Sea Thursday.
Tropical Storm Bret barrels toward eastern Caribbean at near-hurricane strength
Tree collapses on Mooringsport couple's home
Husband rescues wife after storm causes tree to collapse on home in Mooringsport
Police lights and caution tape.f
Man shot, killed in the Seventh Ward, police say
Louisiana to reopen Minden OMV office July 20 by appointment only; masks encouraged
No data has been used or sold in Louisiana OMV data breach, according to state officials