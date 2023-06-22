BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Husband rescues wife after storm causes tree to collapse on home in Mooringsport

Tree collapses on Mooringsport couple's home
Tree collapses on Mooringsport couple's home(KSLA)
By Michael Barnes and Daffney Dawson
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORINGSPORT, La. (KSLA) - Reports of storm damage have been coming in since severe storms hit the ArkLaTex on June 16.

Mooringsport resident Barbara Frake had a frightening experience that left her home almost split in two.

Barbara says she was getting out of bed after being woken up from the storm, when a massive tree came through her ceiling. Not knowing what had happened, Barbara said all she could do was scream for help.

“It’s one of the most horrific things I’ve ever been through in my life.”

Her husband, Toby, immediately jumped into action. He pulled back the impacted bedroom door and let her know what had happened.

Caption

“I came in and saw all the rubble and the tree, and everything down. And she was under all the sheet rock, and 2x4′s, and insolation, and sheet metal from the roof.”

He tried to call to 911, but got disconnected due to bad signal. He then drove to the fire department but found no-one there because they were already out assisting others. Despite these obstacles, Barbara had faith her husband would save her.

“We’ve been together for almost 48 years and I know there’s nothing my husband wouldn’t do for me, and I feel the same about him. I knew how upset he was. Looking under the rubble, I could see his hands and they were really shaking when he was trying to dial 911 because he was so upset and frightened for me.”

Toby was eventually able to lift enough of the rubble for his wife to slide out. She emerged bruised, but thankful to be alive. The couple then waited out the rest of the storm.

“It was just God that kept her alive. I could have been planning a funeral, and it’s just God that did it and we give God the praise.”

The next morning, family members and people in the community arrived with chainsaws to help the Frake’s remove the tree from their house. After starting work at daybreak, the Frake’s say the tree was completely removed from their home by noon.

“It’s amazing how people come together in a time of need to help everyone. I appreciate so much what they did for us and I pray, ‘Lord, bless everybody that came to help us,’” said Barbara.

KSLA THIS MORNING

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for Huey Kennedy, who was diagnosed with severe dementia and Alzheimer’s, spanned...
Investigation launched into facility where Hammond man with dementia left before dying
Information from all La. driver’s licenses likely taken in hack, governor’s office announces
EMS says manpower shortage contributed to slow response time at popular CBD restaurant
Manpower shortage impeded timely response to elderly woman’s bloody fall at popular CBD restaurant, EMS says
Two people are dead following a fatal accident near the state line on I-10 westbound, and...
Two truck-driving brothers killed in morning crash that shut down I-10 near La.-Miss. state line
14-year-old shot in head, hand in latest Algiers shooting
Man arrested for shooting at juveniles who allegedly stole his wife’s car, police say

Latest News

Tropical Storm Bret is bearing down on islands in the Caribbean Sea Thursday.
Tropical Storm Bret barrels toward eastern Caribbean at near-hurricane strength
Tracks for Bret and TD #4
New depression forms in the Atlantic as Bret nears the Caribbean
7 Day Temperature Trend
Sun and storms today with another heat wave setting up next week
[Source: KSLA News 12 file photo]
LDH, coroner: Woman’s death was heat-related