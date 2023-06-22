Inmate found unresponsive in St. Tammany Correctional Center; investigation underway

ST. TAMMANY (WVUE) - Deputies discovered an unresponsive inmate at the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center in the early morning hours of Thursday (June 22).

The inmate, a 64-year-old man, had reported feeling unwell and had been evaluated by medical staff the previous night. No immediate medical concerns were identified, and as a precaution, he was moved to the Medical Observation Dorm for overnight monitoring. A physician was scheduled to reevaluate him on Thursday morning.

Around 2:45 a.m., jail personnel found the inmate unresponsive and immediately called for an ambulance. Emergency medical personnel responded but they could not detect any signs of life.

The deceased inmate has been transferred to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office, where authorities will work to establish his identity and determine the cause and manner of death.

Reports suggest that the inmate’s passing may be attributed to medical reasons, and no indications of foul play have been discovered.

The inmate from Metairie had been booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center on March 24 by the Slidell Police. His charges included forgery, bank fraud, monetary instrument abuse, identity theft, and drug-related offenses.

He was being held on a $30,000 bond for the local charges and had holds from three other jurisdictions at the time of his passing.

