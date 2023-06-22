BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Inmate found unresponsive in St. Tammany Correctional Center; investigation underway

The St. Tammany Parish Jail in Covington seen in an undated file photo.
The St. Tammany Parish Jail in Covington seen in an undated file photo.(WVUE-TV)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. TAMMANY (WVUE) - Deputies discovered an unresponsive inmate at the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center in the early morning hours of Thursday (June 22).

The inmate, a 64-year-old man, had reported feeling unwell and had been evaluated by medical staff the previous night. No immediate medical concerns were identified, and as a precaution, he was moved to the Medical Observation Dorm for overnight monitoring. A physician was scheduled to reevaluate him on Thursday morning.

Around 2:45 a.m., jail personnel found the inmate unresponsive and immediately called for an ambulance. Emergency medical personnel responded but they could not detect any signs of life.

The deceased inmate has been transferred to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office, where authorities will work to establish his identity and determine the cause and manner of death.

Reports suggest that the inmate’s passing may be attributed to medical reasons, and no indications of foul play have been discovered.

The inmate from Metairie had been booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center on March 24 by the Slidell Police. His charges included forgery, bank fraud, monetary instrument abuse, identity theft, and drug-related offenses.

He was being held on a $30,000 bond for the local charges and had holds from three other jurisdictions at the time of his passing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for Huey Kennedy, who was diagnosed with severe dementia and Alzheimer’s, spanned...
Investigation launched into facility where Hammond man with dementia left before dying
Information from all La. driver’s licenses likely taken in hack, governor’s office announces
14-year-old shot in head, hand in latest Algiers shooting
Man arrested for shooting at juveniles who allegedly stole his wife’s car, police say
EMS says manpower shortage contributed to slow response time at popular CBD restaurant
Manpower shortage impeded timely response to elderly woman’s bloody fall at popular CBD restaurant, EMS says
Two people are dead following a fatal accident near the state line on I-10 westbound, and...
Two truck-driving brothers killed in morning crash that shut down I-10 near La.-Miss. state line

Latest News

Tropical Storm Bret is bearing down on islands in the Caribbean Sea Thursday.
Tropical Storm Bret barrels toward eastern Caribbean at near-hurricane strength
Bright Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church
Pineville pastor, wife taken to hospital after shooting in Mississippi
Mayor LaToya Cantrell and NOPD Officer Jeffrey Vappie
Officer Vappie returns to mayor’s security team following close of investigation
No data has been used or sold in Louisiana OMV data breach, according to state officials...
No data has been used or sold in Louisiana OMV data breach, according to state officials (Spanish)