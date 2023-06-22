BBB Accredited Business
JPSO: 2-year-old boy shot in face in Marrero; father arrested

By David Jones
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Deputies are investigating a non-fatal shooting that sent a 2-year-old boy to the hospital.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, the boy was shot one time in the face around noon on Fri., June 16 in the 2700 block of Colony Court in Marrero.

Family members took the boy to the hospital, where officials say his injuries are non-life threatening.

Investigators do not suspect foul play, attributing the shooting to neglectful storage of the firearm.

On Thurs., June 22, deputies arrested the boy’s father, 23-year-old Kemion Francis. He was booked on one count of cruelty to a juvenile.

