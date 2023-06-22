BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

La. high schoolers soon to be required to take financial literacy course before graduating

Financial literacy course
Financial literacy course(WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - All Louisiana students will soon be required to take a personal finance course before they can graduate high school.

Governor John Bel Edwards recently signed a bill that requires every student to take a course, where they’ll learn things like how to balance a checkbook, about the stock market, and more.

Students will have to complete the course in order to graduate and receive TOPS.

“Credit scores, how credit scores are occurring. Even simple things like balancing a checkbook, the stock market. You know, things that you and I may take for granted, that some of our students just have no awareness about,” said State Rep. Nicholas Muscarello (R), District 86.

According to a Yahoo report, Louisiana is now the 22nd state in the country to guarantee a personal finance course for all high school students.

“You know, everybody wants to sit here and say, Louisiana is always last. I didn’t want to be last in educating our students. So, I’m super excited for the fact that we are for once ahead of something, and ahead of the game,” said Rep. Muscarello.

The bill is now a law, and Muscarello said it will be a yearlong elective course, and local school boards will decide how it’s implemented in each district.

“When’s the last time you used calculus and algebra in your everyday life? This is something that I think is going to make our students better prepared for the real world, and I’m super excited about it,” said Rep. Muscarello.

State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley is praising the move.

“Financial literacy has been an area of need raised consistently by parents across the state. This new law is a common sense approach to help prepare students for life after high school,” said Dr. Brumley to WAFB.

Below are some of the topics the course will cover, according to the Louisiana Department of Education:

o Types of bank accounts offered, opening and managing a bank account

o Assessing the quality of a depository institution’s services

o Balancing a checkbook

o Basic principles of money management, such as spending, credit, credit scores, and managing debt, including retail and credit card debt

o Completing a loan application

o Receiving an inheritance and related implications

o Basic principles of personal insurance policies

o Computing federal income taxes

o Local tax assessments

o Computing interest rates by various mechanisms

o Simple contracts

o Contesting an incorrect billing statement

o Types of savings and investments

o State and federal laws concerning finance

Organizations like the 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge are already offering up a ‘Dollars and $ense’ financial literacy program, knowing how great the need is for students in our area.

State Representative Muscarello said he’s spoken with the state treasurer’s office and has been assured that the funding will be there to start this program across all schools.

“I’m always mindful of fiscal notes and what programs are going to cost. I didn’t want to put a burden on our school districts, so it should be little to no cost,” said Muscarello.

This requirement will begin with students who enter the 9th grade during the 2024-2025 school year or the class of 2028.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for Huey Kennedy, who was diagnosed with severe dementia and Alzheimer’s, spanned...
Investigation launched into facility where Hammond man with dementia left before dying
Information from all La. driver’s licenses likely taken in hack, governor’s office announces
EMS says manpower shortage contributed to slow response time at popular CBD restaurant
Manpower shortage impeded timely response to elderly woman’s bloody fall at popular CBD restaurant, EMS says
Two people are dead following a fatal accident near the state line on I-10 westbound, and...
Two truck-driving brothers killed in morning crash that shut down I-10 near La.-Miss. state line
14-year-old shot in head, hand in latest Algiers shooting
Man arrested for shooting at juveniles who allegedly stole his wife’s car, police say

Latest News

Monitors find 9 possible violations of consent decree in Vappie investigation
Monitors find 9 possible violations of consent decree in Vappie investigation
Time running out to find missing submarine
Time running out to find missing submarine
A woman was killed and a man was injured when a hit-and-run driver crashed into a scooter on...
1 dead, 1 injured in hit-and-run crash on Earhart Expressway, NOPD says
Tropical Storm Bret is bearing down on islands in the Caribbean Sea Thursday.
Tropical Storm Bret barrels toward eastern Caribbean at near-hurricane strength
Tree collapses on Mooringsport couple's home
Husband rescues wife after storm causes tree to collapse on home in Mooringsport