LDH, coroner: Woman’s death was heat-related

Relatives found her at her home after several days with no electricity
Concerned relatives found 62-year-old Tina Perritt about 1 p.m. Wednesday (June 21).
By KSLA Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Keithville woman’s death was due, in part, to intense heat and high humidity, the Caddo coroner’s office reports.

The Louisiana Department of Health soon after confirmed the storm-related death in Caddo Parish. “This is the first death due to this storm event.”

Concerned relatives found 62-year-old Tina Perritt about 1 p.m. Wednesday (June 21) at her residence in the 9500 block of Rosalie Loop after several days with no electricity, according to the coroner’s office.

“Investigation continues into the death, due to chronic decedent health issues that, with near-triple-digit heat, led to hyperthermia.”

