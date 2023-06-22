BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

LSU beats Wake Forest to force another elimination game in CWS

By Josh Auzenne
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WAFB) - The LSU baseball team kept its championship hopes alive with an impressive win over Wake Forest in the College World Series on Wednesday, June 21.

The Tigers (51-16) battled their way to a 5-2 victory over the Demon Deacons (54-11). The two teams will go at it again on Thursday at 6 p.m. on ESPN2 with a trip to the MCWS Finals against Florida on the line.

Javen Coleman took the bump first and did not have the type of start he or head coach Jay Johnson expected. After walking two batters in the first inning and two more in the second, he was replaced by Blake Money. But Money was only on the mound for two batters before Griffin Herring entered the game. He had a much better outing than the first two pitchers. Herring gave up just three hits while striking out six and walking one in 4.2 innings of work. Gavin Guidry then took the bump with two on and one out in the top of the seventh and calmly struck out the next two batters to get out of the inning unscathed. But after giving up two hits in the top of the eighth, Riley Cooper was put on the mound on back-to-back nights and was able to deliver.

Wake Forest jumped out to the lead in the top of the second inning on a single up the middle with the bases loaded to go up 2-0.

LSU responded in the bottom of the inning on a double down the right field line by Brayden Jobert that scored Cade Beloso from second to make it 2-1.

The Tigers then roared to the lead in the bottom of the third inning. After Dylan Crews scored on a wild pitch with the bases loaded, Beloso blasted a three-run homer to right field to put LSU up 5-2.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead following a fatal accident near the state line on I-10 westbound, and...
Two truck-driving brothers killed in morning crash that shut down I-10 near La.-Miss. state line
The search for Huey Kennedy, who was diagnosed with severe dementia and Alzheimer’s, spanned...
Investigation launched into facility where Hammond man with dementia left before dying
St. Charles Parish detectives accused two women of injuring public records, alleging that they...
Two Boutte women arrested after 28-year-old enrolled at Hahnville High, pretending to be 17
Information from all La. driver’s licenses likely taken in hack, governor’s office announces
EMS says manpower shortage contributed to slow response time at popular CBD restaurant
Manpower shortage impeded timely response to elderly woman’s bloody fall at popular CBD restaurant, EMS says