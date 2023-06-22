BBB Accredited Business
Man shot, killed in the Seventh Ward, police say

Police lights and caution tape.f
Police lights and caution tape.f(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube / Pixabay)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 12:44 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating an incident that left one man dead Wednesday (June 21) in the Seventh Ward.

Police say around 7:52 p.m., they responded to a distress call reporting a person shot at the 2000 block of North Prieur Street.

Upon arrival at the scene, they discovered an unidentified male victim lying on the street, having suffered from gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

