Man shot, killed in the Seventh Ward, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating an incident that left one man dead Wednesday (June 21) in the Seventh Ward.

Police say around 7:52 p.m., they responded to a distress call reporting a person shot at the 2000 block of North Prieur Street.

Upon arrival at the scene, they discovered an unidentified male victim lying on the street, having suffered from gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.