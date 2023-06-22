BBB Accredited Business
More storm chances are possible Thursday afternoon with a hotter pattern ahead

A few storms may be strong with gusty winds and small hail
More heat is on the way.
By Amber Wheeler
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We have a “rinse and repeat” forecast for your Thursday afternoon with heat and chances for storms.

A boundary located in far southern LA will meet with upper-level energy from the northwest as well as daytime heating. This is the combination for afternoon storms. A few may be strong. Severe weather isn’t likely but not out of the question. Gusty winds and small hail will be the main threats from any storm that pops up today.

Friday will be more of the same with chances for late day pop-up storms that may be strong but not likely severe. Highs today and tomorrow will return to the lower 90s.

A heat ridge begins to build into our region over the weekend. Look for highs back in the mid to upper 90s heading into next week with lower storm chances.

The tropics: Tropical Storm Bret looks to make landfall in the Lesser Antilles by Friday as a strong tropical storm. Damaging winds of 70 MPH are possible. It will move into the Carribean and encounter more wind shear and dissipate over the weekend. Behind it is Tropical Depression #4. It’s slated to become Tropical Storm Cindy at some point later tonight or into Friday morning. The latest guidance suggests it will move northwest and also encounter shear before dissipating by Tuesday of next week. As of right now, it poses no threat to land.

