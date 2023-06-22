BBB Accredited Business
NCAA hands down ruling on LSU football, basketball recruiting violations

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The football and basketball programs at LSU will be punished based on the findings of an Independent Accountability Resolution Process (IARP) Public Infractions Decision Report on recruiting violations.

LSU was given a three-year probation punishment for both programs but was not given post-season bans or found to have had a lack of institutional control.

CLICK HERE to read the full report.

The NCAA found that LSU was not at fault for the actions of former men’s head basketball coach Will Wade. He is now the head coach at McNeese State and will be individually penalized with a 10-game suspension to start the season with the Cowboys.

The NCAA accepted LSU’s scholarship and budget reductions that were already self-imposed.

The NCAA added that LSU will have to vacate all its football wins and championship titles between 2012 and 2016 for every game the student-athlete, who was part of the recruiting violation, played in.

“Any public reference to the vacated records shall be removed from the athletics department stationery, banners displayed in public areas, and any other forum in which they may appear. Any trophies awarded by the NCAA in the affected sport program shall be returned to the Association,” the report stated.

LSU must return any bowl game trophies won if the student-athlete (who was not named) connected with the violations played in those games.

More to come.

