New depression forms in the Atlantic as Bret nears the Caribbean

Tropical Depression 4 is likely to become Tropical Storm Cindy over the next 24 hours
Tracks for Bret and TD #4
Tracks for Bret and TD #4(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:20 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Atlantic continues to be active by June standards as two tropical systems are churning at this time.

Newly formed Tropical Depression 4 is right behind Tropical Storm Bret which is nearing the Lesser Antilles. TD #4 is expected to become Tropical Storm Cindy over the next 24 hours. The track forecast thinking for future Cindy is to continue on a northwest heading leading it into the open Atlantic north of the Caribbean. Just like with Bret, TD #4 is likely to weaken in 4-5 days once north of Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

Bret has been tracking along in a westerly direction for a few days now. Bret is a strong tropical storm and looks poised to pass through the Lesser Antilles later tonight. Once into the Caribbean, Bret will encounter strong wind shear and is likely to dissipate this weekend.

