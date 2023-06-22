BBB Accredited Business
Officer Vappie returns to mayor’s security team following close of investigation

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans police officer who has been at the center of an internal investigation has returned to his duty on the mayor’s executive protection team.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell confirmed Officer Jeffrey Vappie’s return in a press release Thursday following a public appearance together at the groundbreaking for a new fire department headquarters.

“The New Orleans Police Department’s (NOPD) practice is to return officers to their original duties once appropriate disciplinary action has been administered,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell. “Consistent with this long-standing NOPD protocol, Officer Jeffrey Vappie has resumed his assignment to Executive Protection.”

Vappie was the subject of a series of Lee Zurik investigations highlighting the hours he spent, both on and off duty, with the mayor inside the city-owned Upper Pontalba apartment.

The NOPD’s Public Integrity Bureau opened an investigation following the revelations. The investigation ultimately sustained three violations committed by Vappie, and a city attorney said Wednesday that a “letter of reprimand” was issued to Vappie.

Federal monitors overseeing the NOPD’s consent decree blasted the investigation, claiming the investigation was tainted from the start.

SEE ALSO: Federal monitors tell judge NOPD’s investigation into Officer Vappie was tainted from beginning

The NOPD doubles down, turning over an internal investigation into Jeffrey Vappie
Federal monitors tell judge NOPD’s investigation into Officer Vappie was tainted from beginning
Federal monitors tell judge NOPD’s investigation into Officer Vappie was tainted from the beginning
ZURIK: Crime watchdog says Officer Vappie’s punishments too lenient
Mayor Latoya Cantrell denies having an affair with NOPD Officer Jeffrey Vappie
