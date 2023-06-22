BBB Accredited Business
Slidell Police officer injured in high-speed chase; suspect escapes from crash

A Slidell Police officer was injured while attempting to stop a high-speed chase involving an...
A Slidell Police officer was injured while attempting to stop a high-speed chase involving an orange Dodge Charger on Highway 11 and I-12.(Slidell Police Department)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - A Slidell Police officer was injured while attempting to stop a high-speed chase involving an orange Dodge Charger on Highway 11 and I-12.

The suspect vehicle, however, managed to escape and remains at large. Slidell Police is now seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the driver responsible for the dangerous pursuit.

According to authorities, the incident unfolded shortly before 6 p.m. when Slidell Police initiated an investigation and signaled the orange Dodge Charger to stop.

Instead of complying, the driver accelerated and fled from the officers. The pursuit ensued and eventually led into Lacombe, specifically on Highway 190W.

During the chase, a Slidell Police officer executed an evasive maneuver to avoid colliding with another vehicle on the road. The maneuver resulted in the officer’s police unit overturning into a nearby ditch and colliding with a culvert.

The officer sustained injuries, though reported as non-life threatening, and was taken to Lakeview Hospital for medical treatment.

Slidell Police is urging anyone with information to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

